3 schools on lockdown due to standoff in Reseda between LAPD and possibly armed suspect

A suspect believed to be armed was reportedly barricaded Monday in the Reseda area, and a SWAT team was sent to the scene.

Officers were sent to the 6000 block of Lindley Avenue about 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect was wanted in connection with a "criminal threat" investigation, police said.

The standoff was continuing late Monday morning, police said. No injuries were reported.

According to the LA school police, three schools are on lockdown: Newcastle Elementary School, Reseda High School, and Zane Grey Continuation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)