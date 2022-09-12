Watch CBS News
3 schools on lockdown due to standoff in Reseda between LAPD and possibly armed suspect

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A suspect believed to be armed was reportedly barricaded Monday in the Reseda area, and a SWAT team was sent to the scene.

Officers were sent to the 6000 block of Lindley Avenue about 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect was wanted in connection with a "criminal threat" investigation, police said.

The standoff was continuing late Monday morning, police said. No injuries were reported. 

According to the LA school police, three schools are on lockdown: Newcastle Elementary School, Reseda High School, and Zane Grey Continuation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on September 12, 2022 / 12:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

