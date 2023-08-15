Watch CBS News
Local

Stabbing on South LA high school campus sends student to hospital

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A campus stabbing at a South Los Angeles career preparatory high school sent one student to a hospital Tuesday.

Around 1 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported a stabbing to The Los Angeles School Police Department at the Joseph Pomeroy Widney Career Preparatory and Transition Center.

The injured student was transported to a hospital and the suspect is in custody. LASPD said no other students or staff were involved or impacted.

No further information is available as the investigation is ongoing.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 2:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.