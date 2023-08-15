Stabbing on South LA high school campus sends student to hospital

A campus stabbing at a South Los Angeles career preparatory high school sent one student to a hospital Tuesday.

Around 1 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported a stabbing to The Los Angeles School Police Department at the Joseph Pomeroy Widney Career Preparatory and Transition Center.

The injured student was transported to a hospital and the suspect is in custody. LASPD said no other students or staff were involved or impacted.

No further information is available as the investigation is ongoing.