SR-71 fully closed overnight for roadwork in Pomona

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

State Route 71 is slated to be closed overnight for roadwork in Pomona. 

The full closure will shut down both the southbound and northbound lanes of the freeway as California Department of Transportation crews work to convert the expressway into a freeway. 

The closure began at 8 p.m. Friday and is expected to last until 7 a.m. Saturday morning, as long as weather does not affect the work. 

The entire closure will span from Mission Boulevard to the SR-60, including the westbound SR-60 connector to northbound SR-71. 

