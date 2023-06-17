SR-71 fully closed overnight for roadwork in Pomona

State Route 71 is slated to be closed overnight for roadwork in Pomona.

The full closure will shut down both the southbound and northbound lanes of the freeway as California Department of Transportation crews work to convert the expressway into a freeway.

FULL freeway closure of SR-71 Fri 6/16- Sat 6/17 from North- and Southbound SR-71 from SR-60 to Mission Blvd. starting at 8 pm. Plan ahead and use alternate routes. Detours will be posted. See 👇 for details. #SlowForTheConeZone #BeWorkZoneAlert pic.twitter.com/uMkfgW2C3O — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) June 16, 2023

The closure began at 8 p.m. Friday and is expected to last until 7 a.m. Saturday morning, as long as weather does not affect the work.

The entire closure will span from Mission Boulevard to the SR-60, including the westbound SR-60 connector to northbound SR-71.