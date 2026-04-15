Moreno Valley golf course narrowly avoids damage from Springs Fire

The Springs Fire came dangerously close to destroying Moreno Valley's only 18-hole public golf course in early April, fueled by strong winds and dry weather.

"It's just crazy how close it came to this golf course," said Eric Johnson, a golfer at Rancho Del Sol Golf Club on Wednesday, just weeks after the blaze torched more than 4,100 acres. "I didn't think we had a golf course to come home to, but, luckily we do."

It was first reported on April 3 near Gilman Springs Road, quickly spreading due to wind as it closed in on Moreno Valley homes, the Lake Perris Recreation Center and the golf course.

"It's really one of those situations where you're a bit helpless," said Jeff Johnson, the General Manager at the course.

The charred hillsides surrounding a hole at Rancho Del Sol Golf Club in Moreno Valley. Rancho Del Sol Golf Club/Instagram

Staff members posted on social media after the blaze, showing just how close the flames were, still evidenced by the remnants of phos-chek on rocks near the course.

"You can see the retardant, it's all of the orange-red hue," Jeff Johnson said. "The burn came down the grass line here and that's as far as it went."

Some golfers and Moreno Valley residents never knew that they almost lost their favorite links.

"I never thought a fire would be a concern, and because they keep it well manicured," said Eric Johnson, another golfer at the course. "I don't know how it happened. ... I'm happy they stopped it."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Cal Fire officials. No injuries were reported in the blaze and no structures were threatened, despite an extensive list of evacuation orders and warnings that were issued at the fire's most intense point.