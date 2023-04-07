Special services held for Good Friday in Los Angeles

Archdiocese of Los Angeles

Christians across Los Angeles and SoCal are heading to church on this Good Friday to solemnly commemorate the day when Jesus suffered and died on the cross.

Catholics traditionally mark the day with fasting, penance and reflection on Jesus' death. In some churches, a wooden cross is set up and people spend time meditating before it.

Archbishop José Gomez will preside at the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at noon on Friday.

The service will be live streamed on the Archdiocese of Los Angeles Facebook page and on YouTube.

Another English-language service will be held at 3 p.m. and a Spanish-language service at 7 p.m.

YMCA's annual Good Friday breakfast was also held in downtown LA Friday Friday morning where LA Mayor Karen Bass, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna and lots of other community and business leaders attended.