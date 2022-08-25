Special needs girl who was sexually assaulted by classmates in Pasadena awarded $26 million

A jury has awarded $26 million to a special needs girl who was sexually assaulted when she was left unsupervised at Focus Point Academy in Pasadena.

The verdict was handed down Thursday in a Long Beach courtroom, according to the girl's attorneys David Rudorfer and Wyatt Vespermann.

According to the negligence lawsuit, Jane Doe was an 11-year-old student in the special education program for emotionally disturbed children at Focus Point Academy, which is staffed, funded, and operated by the Pasadena Unified School District. In May of 2016, the lawsuit alleges a teacher's aide who was supposed to be supervising Jane Doe left her with three male classmates, who dragged her behind a building and sexually assaulted her.

District officials had denied the attack took place and their negligence, the attorneys said. The girl was eventually institutionalized as a result of the sexual attack.

A jury disagreed with the district's argument that Jane Doe had suffered no damages and awarded her a total of $26 million for past and future pain and suffering.

Pasadena Unified officials has not yet commented on the jury's decision.