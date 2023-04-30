Watch CBS News
Southland to experience cooler temperatures, scattered showers this week

The Southland will experience cooler temperatures this week with rain in the forecast.

An area of low pressure is making its way from Northern California to Southern California and will bring with it scattered showers by Tuesday afternoon with widespread rain by Thursday. 

The unseasonably cold storm system will also result in snow levels dropping and cooler air blanketing the region. 

Rain on Thursday is expected to impact the foothills and mountains. 

Drier conditions are expected toward the end of the week.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 10:35 AM

