Southern California expected to see rare winter heat through the weekend

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Austin Turner

A day after some record-setting temperatures were recorded in Southern California on Friday, January was set to end with more heat on Saturday, according to forecasts.

Temperatures on Saturday were expected to reach as high as 86 degrees in inland areas like Anaheim and remain in the mid-80s throughout Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds appeared overnight throughout the region and may remain on Saturday, but wind speeds won't be high enough to make it feel cool outside with the higher temperatures.

"These temperatures do not feel like the end of January," said CBS LA meteorologist Dani Ruberti.

Records appear to be safe for the remainder of the weekend, according to the NWS, but above-average highs remain likely. 

Temperatures were likely to drop a couple of degrees on Sunday, although they'll remain in the 80s in most inland communities.

A cooling trend will follow into the week, with rain chances looking like a possibility in the second week of February.

Record January heat

On Friday, record-high temperatures were recorded in the following areas:

  • Los Angeles International Airport: 83 degrees (surpassing 1992)
  • Downtown Los Angeles: 85 degrees (surpassing 1992)
  • Santa Maria: 80 degrees (surpassing 2003)

