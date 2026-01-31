Southern California expected to see rare winter heat through the weekend

A day after some record-setting temperatures were recorded in Southern California on Friday, January was set to end with more heat on Saturday, according to forecasts.

Temperatures on Saturday were expected to reach as high as 86 degrees in inland areas like Anaheim and remain in the mid-80s throughout Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds appeared overnight throughout the region and may remain on Saturday, but wind speeds won't be high enough to make it feel cool outside with the higher temperatures.

"These temperatures do not feel like the end of January," said CBS LA meteorologist Dani Ruberti.

Records appear to be safe for the remainder of the weekend, according to the NWS, but above-average highs remain likely.

Temperatures were likely to drop a couple of degrees on Sunday, although they'll remain in the 80s in most inland communities.

A cooling trend will follow into the week, with rain chances looking like a possibility in the second week of February.

Record January heat

On Friday, record-high temperatures were recorded in the following areas: