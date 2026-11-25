Wednesday morning's 8.3-foot king tide set a record in Huntington Beach, but the historic tide caused little damage.

City officials credited property owners and public works crews with a job well done, preparing and shoring up defenses ahead of this morning's high tide and preventing a worst-case scenario.

Laurie Hamblin lives on Sunset Island, just off Pacific Coast Highway, where water ran down the streets and, in a few cases, pooled near a handful of homes. PCH had to be closed in both directions at Warner Avenue as water covered traffic lanes.

"This whole thing has been absolutely exhausting. You know the preparation and the moving, all the sandbags, the constant worry and the stress," Hamblin said.

Last month, Hamblin's garage flooded during the high tide. She and her neighbors invested time and money in barriers and seawalls to try to prevent further damage.

Barriers are set up around a Sunset Island home to prevent water damage. CBS LA

"A lot of our houses, it actually didn't even come up all the way to the house," Hamblin said. "Most of the people on the beach or on the canal side, it did come up to their houses, but I think most everyone's barriers and sandbags and everything held it off."

Huntington Beach Fire Department Chief Eric McCoy said residents took it seriously.

"We put bladders in drains we had never had bladders in. We sandbagged seawalls that we never had a sandbag before, and I think the combination of those two things are why we saw the impacts where they were today," McCoy said.

Large swells added to Wednesday's weather mix, with powerful surf sending water onto the beach and flooding the boardwalk near lifeguard headquarters by the Huntington Beach Pier.

The streets leading to Trinidad Park and Huntington Harbor were underwater for a few hours as the tide rose. Residents say nothing was damaged.

Another king tide is rolling in on Thanksgiving morning. City officials expect it to be about as high as Wednesday's.

But Thursday's tide, coupled with strong swells and high surf, could create potential issues. People are waiting and watching.