Another Southern California storm is expected to bring rain, possibility of thunderstorms

Another cold and wet system is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall with the possibility of thunderstorms to Southern California on Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service said this storm will be focused over Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, especially on Thursday afternoon and night. Weather officials explained that the "unusual evolution" of the storm will "reverse the typical distribution of the rain," with high rain rates to the south compared to the north.

In LA and Ventura counties, rain totals could be around .75 and 1.25 inches, with totals in the mountains nearing 1 to 2 inches. Snowfall amounts for elevations above 6,000 feet could range between 2 and 6 inches, with the possibility of 8 inches in some areas.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert that will be in effect on Thursday and Friday for the widespread rain and flooding concerns. The alert is meant to warn communities about an upcoming weather event that could create dangerous conditions.

Weather officials are concerned about the potential risks, given that the soils are still saturated from the previous rainstorms.

"The additional rain will bring an enhanced risk for mudslides over vulnerable areas, and rockslides on the canyon roads with additional closures," the NWS said. "The risk for burn scar debris flows is not zero but very small (5% chance) and tied to an unfortunate thunderstorm forming right over a burn scar."

After the storm moves out of the region, a high-pressure system will push temperatures back to normal through the weekend and holiday next week.