Four members of burglary crew arrested for alleged Southern California home break-ins

Four members of an alleged South American residential burglary crew were arrested in connection with a series of home break-ins across Southern California, according to authorities.

The investigation began on April 22, 2026, when San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the scene of a residential burglary in San Antonio Heights, an area in unincorporated Upland, according to a news release from SBSD.

"Through surveillance footage, investigative leads, and extensive information sharing between multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives identified several suspects connected to the crime," the release said.

Some of the high-end goods that deputies said were stolen by the burglary crew. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Detectives learned that the suspects were allegedly using fake license plates, WiFi and signal jamming devices, camouflaged wireless cameras and other burglary tools to disable home security systems and monitor homes before they broke in and committed the burglaries, deputies said.

On May 5, 2026, Ventura County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested four suspects for an alleged burglary in Thousand Oaks. At the time, deputies said that they had ransacked a home and taken $100,000 in valuables.

Ventura County deputies said that three of the suspects were arrested after their vehicle was spotted in the Calabasas area by California Highway Patrol officers. When they attempted to pull the car over, a pursuit took place. All three suspects were taken into custody after bailing from the car and running on foot.

Deputies said that the three suspects arrested at the time were identified as:

Javier Ricardo Pulido Ramirez, 41, of Los Angeles

Diego Fernando Paipilla Cuervo, 39, of Los Angeles

Jesus Miguel Velez Hernandez, 35, of Simi Valley

"During that time, investigators learned of a second suspect vehicle involved in the burglary which had continued south into the greater Los Angeles area," the Ventura County Sheriff's Office release said. "Through shared information between law enforcement agencies, patrol officers with the LAPD located the second suspect vehicle."

They arrested the remaining suspect, who has since been identified as Sergio Alejandro Paez Cuervo, 27, of Los Angeles. All four of the suspects were booked for residential burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime, and had their bail set at $500,000 each.

San Bernardino County deputies said that an additional suspect was also arrested. He was identified as 29-year-old Akssel Cadena-Diaz. Deputies said that all of the suspects are citizens of Colombia and members of a South American residential burglary crew wanted for burglaries across Southern California.

Investigators shared photos of some of the items that were allegedly stolen, including cell phones, sunglasses, luxury watches, coins and high-end bags.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact SBSD deputies at 909-356-6767 or Ventura County deputies via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.