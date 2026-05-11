4 arrested for $100,000 burglary at Ventura County home

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested four men for allegedly stealing $100,000 worth of valuables from a Thousand Oaks home last week.

Deputies said the following four men are being held on a $500,000 bail after being booked into jail for residential burglary and conspiracy:

Javier Ricardo Pulido Ramirez, 41

Diego Fernando Paipilla Cuervo, 39

Sergio Alejandro Paez Cuervo, 27



Jesus Miguel Velez Hernandez, 35

The burglary happened last Tuesday while the homeowners were away, according to investigators. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said one of the victims returned right after the burglary happened and found their home ransacked, with the suspects getting away with $100,000 worth of their valuables.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office partnered with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol to search for the suspects.

CHP officers located one of the suspects' vehicles near Calabasas and tried to pull it over, starting a brief police pursuit. Three suspects jumped out of the car and tried to run away, but officers quickly arrested them.

Detectives learned that one of the suspects drove a separate car after arresting his alleged accomplices. They shared that info with the Los Angeles Police Department, who tracked him down and arrested him.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the victim's belongings in the suspects' vehicles.