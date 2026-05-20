Southern California officials announce 7 arrests in connection with LA-area burglaries

Several officials from agencies across Southern California announced the arrests of seven people in connection with Los Angeles-area burglaries in recent months on Wednesday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell and Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff spoke about multiple cases and coordinated efforts that led to the arrests of the suspects.

Luna said on May 1, investigators from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office gathered information about a suspected burglary crew that was also operating in LA County, specifically in the Santa Clarita Valley area. The crew was suspected of committing multiple residential burglaries.

Deputies coordinated operations and surveillance and observed the alleged suspect vehicles leaving an area in Newhall. Deputies believed the individuals had recently committed a burglary.

During a traffic stop, three suspects, ages 26 and 27, were taken into custody and one was outstanding. Through their investigation, detectives recovered money, jewelry, a luxury handbag and a Wifi jamming device. A few days later, on May 4, Ventura County deputies arrested the outstanding suspect.

Luna said the suspects used "sophisticated tactics" including using burner phones, extensive research and using rental cars secured through fraudulent identities.

"Highly coordinated burglary crews are increasingly targeting affluent neighborhoods and often select homes near golf courses, parks and hiking trails and open space areas that provide easier access and escape routes," Luna said.

On May 4, McDonnell said officers responded to a burglary in the 1500 block of Rexford Drive. The victim was inside the home and heard a loud bang. The suspect fled but was later arrested by officers.

The 22-year-old was connected to more than 25 burglaries throughout the city of LA, including 14 in the San Fernando Valley. McDonell also said the suspect was connected to a South American theft group.

Three other individuals were also arrested for allegedly trying to burglarize a home in Burbank.

"We hear the community's concerns and we are acting quickly," McDonnell said.

Officials urged residents to remain vigilant in their communities and report any suspicious behavior or items. They also urged residents to use hard-wired surveillance cameras and motion sensors to protect their properties.