Southern California law enforcement, transportation officials on alert after New York subway attack

Local law enforcement officials say they are on alert after an apparently organized attack at a subway station in New York left more than a dozen people either shot or injured.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said the LAPD is closely monitoring the developments in New York, where a gunman shot multiple people on a New York City subway train after apparently throwing a smoke bomb.

"We're in contact with our local, state and federal partners, and as always, providing high visibility patrols throughout the city, including bus and rail stations," Moore said in a statement.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva did not say if his agency would ramp up patrols, but did offer their condolences to the subway shooting victims.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured during the shooting at the New York subway station," he tweeted.

Dave Sotero, the communications manager for L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said they are aware of the shooting and will meet Tuesday morning to discuss how to respond.

The Long Beach Police Department says they aren't aware of any threats to their city, but will increase patrols out of an abundance of caution.