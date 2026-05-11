Southern California's inland areas to experience high heat on Monday

Temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees above average were forecast throughout Southern California's inland valleys for Monday, making for what's expected to be one of the warmest days of 2026 so far.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures were expected in the 70s near the coast, the 80s and 90s for inland areas and into the triple digits for the deserts.

The highest temperatures were expected in the Inland Empire.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for the Inland Empire throughout Monday due to expected temperatures nearing the triple digits.

"We are expecting some really hot temperatures, especially for the Inland Empire," said CBS LA Meteorologist Amber Lee. "Near the coast is where you want to be to try to beat the heat."

Monday's expected high temperatures include the following:

Palm Springs: 108 degrees

San Bernardino: 100

Hemet: 99

Lake Elsinore: 98

Victorville: 98

Riverside: 96

Ontario: 95

Temecula: 93

Anaheim: 89

Big Bear Lake: 80

Monday will be the warmest day of the region across the next seven days at least, the NWS said. Temperatures were expected to drop between eight and 10 degrees going into Tuesday.