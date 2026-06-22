Southern California heat wave expected to send temperatures into the 90s for inland communities

A heat wave is heading towards Southern California, and it is expected to warm up inland communities starting on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the heat wave could cause "dangerously hot conditions" with temperatures forecasted to be in the mid- to upper 90s. Temperatures are expected to peak on Wednesday.

CBS LA chief meteorologist Paul Deanno says that although the high-pressure system will increase temperatures in the Los Angeles metro area into the 80s, inland communities will feel the brunt of the system.

The NWS has issued a heat advisory, which will go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday and remain to 9 p.m. Thursday for parts of the San Gabriel Valley, San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and downtown LA.

The NWS said they have issued the advisory in parts of the LA metro area because of the increased population in town for the World Cup. They want to warn visitors about the change to the forecast.

Weather officials say the hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat illness, especially for vulnerable populations, including young children, the elderly and those without air conditioning.

People are urged to avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours, to check up on relatives and neighbors and to stay hydrated.

Conditions are expected to cool down after Thursday.

Deanno said the heat will have little impact on the fire burning at a large warehouse in Boyle Heights, because it is not a wildfire. The building is above the wind direction, but he added that winds will affect air quality and the direction that smoke travels.

He explained that on Sunday, the winds pushed the smoke to the north into the San Fernando Valley and on Monday, the wind shifted and pushed the smoke to the east toward the Inland Empire.

"Air quality will be an issue downwind of the warehouse fire as long as the fire is still burning and producing smoke, but 'downwind' will change whenever the wind direction changes," Deanno said.