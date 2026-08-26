Southern California's heat wave set to peak Wednesday, forecasters say

Southern California's prolonged heat wave is expected to peak Wednesday, bringing along heat-related illness and fire risks, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions for the week have been nearly unprecedented for this time of year, according to CBS LA meteorologists. If forecasts hold, it could be the first time triple-digit temperatures are felt in Los Angeles for three consecutive days since the 1880s.

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of 2026 so far across Southern California.

"This is a dangerous heat event and almost all areas are under either an extreme heat warning or a heat advisory," a NWS bulletin said.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for the entire region through Saturday due to the extreme heat.

Daily heat records are expected to be threatened in various communities throughout LA, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, according to the NWS.

Wednesday's high temperatures include:

101 degrees in downtown LA

111 in Van Nuys

90 in Camarillo

89 in Malibu

107 in Santa Clarita

105 in Lancaster

105 in Palmdale

100 in Pasadena

108 in Victorville

101 in Claremont

97 in Fullerton

90 in Santa Ana

85 in Laguna Beach

109 in San Bernardino

109 in Riverside

104 in Temecula

115 in Palm Springs

The high temperatures are spurring wildfire concerns from officials. The NWS has enacted a red flag warning through Friday afternoon, advising that the heat paired with winds could create dangerous fire behavior.

"A very hot and unstable air mass combined with locally gusty winds and low humidities will bring a significant risk of large plume-dominated fires with rapid spread and extreme fire behavior," the warning reads.

Power shutoffs

Continuing a trend for the heat wave, as many as 3,288 Southern California Edison customers could be without power on Wednesday as the utility considers public safety power shutoffs.

The utility says the shutoffs are sometimes essential as fire risks become more prevalent.

Public safety power shutoffs being considered, as of Tuesday afternoon:

Inyo County: 304 customers

Los Angeles County: 1,888 customers

Mono County: 111 customers

San Bernardino County: 108 customers

Santa Barbara County: 877 customers

The rest of the week

While Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the current heat event, Thursday isn't expected to see a large drop-off.

Thursday's high temperatures were predicted only a couple of degrees cooler than Wednesday, with most inland communities still projected well into triple-digit temperatures.

The more significant cool-off isn't expected until Sunday. Valley temperatures are expected to return to seasonal averages by Monday or Tuesday, with high temperatures in the high 80s or low 90s.

Tuesday's records

Heat records were set in the following communities on Tuesday: