Southern California heat wave ramps up as records break, temperatures soar

Temperatures are continuing to climb as Southern California's heat wave nears its expected apex on Tuesday, according to meteorologists.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday through Thursday will be the peak of the current heat wave, although extreme temperatures are expected to last until Saturday.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert through Saturday due to the extreme heat throughout the region.

"Yes, it is really that hot," said CBS LA Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno. "It's going to be even hotter over the next couple of days. This is going to be one for the record books the next several days."

Tuesday's temperatures are expected to climb at least a couple of degrees from Monday, forecasters say. Notable highs include:

99 degrees in downtown Los Angeles

110 in Van Nuys

106 in Lancaster

101 in Pasadena

97 in Santa Barbara

107 in Santa Clarita

105 in Simi Valley

98 in Anaheim

92 in Irvine

106 in Ontario

105 in Riverside

108 in Lake Elsinore

107 in San Bernardino

101 in Temecula

107 in Hemet

81 in San Clemente

The NWS has issued a red flag warning for parts of Southern California as temperatures continue to climb.

The advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and last until 3 p.m. on Friday. It applies to the following regions:

Cuyama Valley

San Luis Obispo County Mountains

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains

North and South Ventura County Mountains

I-5 Freeway corridor

West San Gabriel Mountains

Highway 14 corridor

"There is a significant risk of large plume-dominated fires with rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior," NWS wrote in its advisory. "There is a history of large plume-dominated fires this time of year with similar weather and fuel conditions, including the Bridge, Bobcat, and Station fires."

Party like it's 1885

The heat will continue through the week. CBS LA meteorologists forecast that from Wednesday to Friday, for the first time since 1885, LA will see three consecutive August days with high temperatures surpassing 100.

"This week will be just like 1885," Deanno said. "It is very rare, almost has never happened in Southern California, but it will happen over the next couple of days."

Record-setting heat on Monday

Record high temperatures were set or tied in four Southern California communities on Monday, according to the NWS. They include: