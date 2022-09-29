Watch CBS News
Southern California gas prices up 15 cents, the largest daily increase since 2012

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Gas prices leaped again overnight, rising more than 15 cents – the largest daily increase since 2012.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas in Los Angeles County is now $6.26, approaching the record high of $6.46 set on June 14. Gas prices have risen more than 98 cents in one month.

In Orange County, that price also spike nearly 16 cents to $6.25. Ventura County and the Inland Empire also saw sharp price hikes at $6.21 and $6.11, respectively.

"From one day to the other," Paul Reyes said wearily as he waited to fill up at a Sam's Club in El Monte. "Up and down, it goes down, and then it goes up, and it takes forever to go down."

Gas prices dropped steadily from mid-June through August, giving drivers some hope that prices could finally make their way under $5. They got close, but started to rise in September – even as gas prices continued to drop across the country.

Those average prices have seen their steepest hikes in just the past week – a jump of 7 cents over the weekend, 12 cents on Tuesday, then 15 cents just a day later.

Planned and unplanned refinery maintenance issues have severely tightened fuel supplies in California, which is seeing its lowest inventories in about a decade, according to the Automobile Club. The soonest drivers could see prices go down is in November, when stations can start selling the cheaper winter blend of gasoline.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 7:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

