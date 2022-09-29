Southern California gas prices up 15 cents, the largest daily increase since 2012

Gas prices leaped again overnight, rising more than 15 cents – the largest daily increase since 2012.

(credit: CBS)

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas in Los Angeles County is now $6.26, approaching the record high of $6.46 set on June 14. Gas prices have risen more than 98 cents in one month.

In Orange County, that price also spike nearly 16 cents to $6.25. Ventura County and the Inland Empire also saw sharp price hikes at $6.21 and $6.11, respectively.

"From one day to the other," Paul Reyes said wearily as he waited to fill up at a Sam's Club in El Monte. "Up and down, it goes down, and then it goes up, and it takes forever to go down."

Gas prices dropped steadily from mid-June through August, giving drivers some hope that prices could finally make their way under $5. They got close, but started to rise in September – even as gas prices continued to drop across the country.

Those average prices have seen their steepest hikes in just the past week – a jump of 7 cents over the weekend, 12 cents on Tuesday, then 15 cents just a day later.

Planned and unplanned refinery maintenance issues have severely tightened fuel supplies in California, which is seeing its lowest inventories in about a decade, according to the Automobile Club. The soonest drivers could see prices go down is in November, when stations can start selling the cheaper winter blend of gasoline.