Gas prices on the verge of hitting $6 again

Gas prices across Southern California surged overnight, recording the largest increase since 2015 in Los Angeles County.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas alone shot up nearly 12 cents overnight to $5.96, the highest price since July 18. This price has climbed for 25 consecutive days, going up 71.3 cents, with jumps of 4.1 cents on Monday and 11 cents on Sunday, according to the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

Orange County is also feeling the pain at the pump, with its average price going up nearly 11 cents to $5.94, its highest since July 14. The overnight jump isn't even its highest in the past week — that average price shot up 14 cents on Sunday.

Gas prices were no cheaper in neighboring counties — Ventura County saw its average price for regular gasoline go up to $5.89, while the Inland Empire saw that same price jump to $5.82.

"A string of planned and unplanned refinery maintenance issues has severely tightened fuel supply in California," said Doug Shupe of the Automobile Club of Southern California. "West Coast fuel inventories are at the lowest level in about a decade according to Energy Information Administration."

Nationally, gas prices have also been on the rise, but Southern Californians would gladly take that increased price of $3.75 per gallon.

Southern Californians could see prices soften in November, when stations begin selling the cheaper winter-blend gas. But for now, prices continue to flirt with the dreaded $6 mark.

"Until refineries are fully operational again, supply is going to be tight," Shupe said.