Southern California coastal communities brace for more king tides, forcing street closures

Another morning of unusually high king tides is expected along the Southern California coast on Thursday, leading to street closures in some communities.

According to the National Weather Service, high tides will approach 8 feet in the late morning. High tide is expected to start at about 11:16 a.m.

"High tides during the late mornings will generate significant coastal flooding through Friday," a NWS bulletin says. "Tides will be anywhere from 1.4 to 1.6 feet above astronomical predictions."

Due to the tides and risk of coastal flooding, CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for beach communities through Thursday morning.

A NWS Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until Friday afternoon in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. It's in effect until Thursday afternoon in Orange and San Diego counties.

"Low-lying property, including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated," the NWS advisory said. "Some shoreline erosion will occur."

Officials in Huntington Beach said authorities were working "around the clock" to prepare for potential impacts, particularly in Huntington Harbour and Sunset Beach.

As a result, the following street closures will be in place in Huntington Beach on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

Saybrook Lane: Edinger Ave to Humboldt Dr

Pacific Coast Highway: Warner Ave to Anderson St

The California Office of Emergency Services recommended residents in affected areas take the following precautions: