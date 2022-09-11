Southern California cities to honor those killed in 9/11 terrorist attacks on 21st anniversary

Several tributes were planned Sunday to honor those killed in the 9/11 terror attacks 21 years ago. The observances on Sunday were expected to mark the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations.

In Corona, the Chamber, in partnership with the city of Corona and ABC Hopes, were honoring and remembering those killed in the attacks with a reading of the victims' names where miniature flags were placed in rows, each representing one of the 2,977 people who died in the attacks. The event was open to the public and expected to conclude by 10 a.m.

It was one of several events that were being held across the Southland. Others include the following:

City and county leaders will gather for a ceremony at the Los Angeles Fire Department's Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Fire Chief Kristin Crowley will ring 10 bells, and the ceremony will also include bagpipers and a helicopter flyover. The ceremony is closed to the public due to COVID-19 health concerns, but can be streamed online at vimeo.com/showcase/7782094.

The city of Long Beach will observe a moment of silence at 9:11 a.m. The ceremony will be streamed on Long Beach's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages, and on the Long Beach police and fire departments' Facebook and Twitter pages.

In Beverly Hills, the fire department headquarters will host an informal ceremony at 6:45 a.m., followed by a remembrance at the Beverly Hills Memorial Garden in the evening.

Holocaust Museum LA in Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax District will present the West Coast debut of a sculpture exhibit titled "911: Vignettes of Emotion" by the artist A. Thomas Schomberg.

The Orange County Fire Authority will hold its annual remembrance ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the agency's headquarters at 1 Fire Authority Road in Irvine. District Attorney Todd Spitzer will also participate in the ceremony, which features honor guard members leading a bell-ringing ceremony.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes and Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy will speak at the Richard Nixon Library and Museum in Yorba Linda in a remembrance set to begin at 11 a.m.

Temecula's anniversary commemorative service will begin at 4 p.m. at the Duck Pond, near the corner of Rancho California and Ynez roads. Temecula Mayor Matt Rahn will lead the remembrance service, during which there will be a moment of silence and remarks by other City Council members, as well as public safety officials.

In Murrieta, a tribute is planned at 6 p.m. in Town Square Park, near Kalmia Street and Jefferson Avenue. Mayor Jonathan Ingram is slated to lead the service, joined by other city representatives.