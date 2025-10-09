Suspect arrested for string of Southern California church burglaries, Orange County police say

Police have arrested a suspect who they believe is connected to a string of church burglaries across Southern California.

Their investigation first began back on Aug. 17, 2025, at First Christian Church, located in the 1200 block of Main Street in Huntington Beach, according to a news release from the Huntington Beach police.

They were called to the church in the early morning after learning that a church employee had confronted a suspect who forced entry into the building.

"The suspect claimed to be a worker responding to a power outage and was wearing equipment and carrying tools consistent with an electrician," HBPD officers said. "The employee became suspicious when it was confirmed there was no power outage. After being escorted from the building, the suspect fled in a vehicle."

Detectives were able to gather enough evidence from the scene of the break-in and identified the suspect as Juan Carlos Montiel, who they say matched the suspect's description in surveillance video from the church.

"The investigation further revealed Montiel's involvement in multiple church burglaries throughout Southern California, using a similar method of operation by posing as an electrical contractor to steal from churches," police said.

Montiel was arrested on Wednesday by HBPD detectives and booked for burglary.

Investigators did not provide exact details on the other burglaries that Montiel is suspected of committing.

As their investigation continues, police ask anyone with further details to contact them at crimetips@hbpd.org.