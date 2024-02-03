Southern California braces for 2nd, more powerful winter storm

Another winter storm spanning multiple days will be moving into Southern California Saturday night and is expected to last until Tuesday or Wednesday.

The strong storm is expected to drop 3 to 6 inches of rain in the valleys and coastal communities and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains. Much of the downpour is expected to occur during a 24 to 36-hour period from Sunday into Monday.

A flood watch will go in effect for the entire coast of Southern California including, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange Counties.

The National Weather Service is calling the system "the largest storm of the season" and is expecting the storm to have "dangerous, even life-threatening impacts."

We are expecting a major storm with dangerous, even life-threatening impacts! Here is a short list of what's coming and how you can prepare for and avoid hazards, including heavy rain and dangerous flooding, heavy mountain snow and strong, damaging winds. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/OOsRlhVsi8 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 2, 2024

Extra shelters are expected to be open on Saturday and Sunday to accommodate the homeless population in Los Angeles. Residents can also call 2-1-1 for transportation to a shelter.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced several measures the city is taking to weather the storm and is encouraging residents to stay home on Sunday.

State officials will be providing an update on California's response and preparedness efforts as SoCal endures another round of winter storms.

The press conference will start at 12 p.m.