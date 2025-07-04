Southern California 4th of July events: Here is where to celebrate

It's time to celebrate the red, white and blue. While some local events have been canceled this Fourth of July, there are plenty of options to mark the holiday - at both ticketed and free events.

Here's a rundown of the July 4th celebrations in Los Angeles County and much of Southern California, from Ventura County to the Inland Empire.

Los Angeles County

Hollywood Bowl: "July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with Earth Wind & Fire" at 7:30 p.m.

Together with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and a sky full of fireworks, it's July Fourth at the Bowl. Gate time is 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Rose Bowl: "Fourth of July with FoodieLand" from 3 to 10 p.m.

FoodieLand is the "ultimate family-friendly outdoor food festival" with something for everyone. Experience foods and flavors from a diverse selection of cuisines, shop unique merchandise from small businesses, play some games, and watch live on-stage performances. Event tickets are $12 and available only through Eventbrite and must be purchased online before arriving at the event. FoodieLand runs from July 4-6 at the Pasadena Rose Bowl.

Long Beach waterfront: Queen Mary fireworks show from 9 to 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy the Queen Mary's fireworks show all along the waterfront, with viewing points in Shoreline Aquatic Park, Shoreline Village, Rainbow Harbor and Marina Green. Parking is available at various paid lots. The 30-minute display begins at 9 p.m. Check here for more details.

San Pedro: Ringing of Korean Bell of Friendship: Ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m., Angels Gate Park, 3601 S. Gaffey St.

John Olguin Fireworks Show: 9- 11 p.m., Saturday, July 5

A fireworks show takes place Saturday night at Pier 46 with views from Cabrillo Beach and surrounding areas. Tickets are available for purchase, which include barbecue dining and seating at the Cabrillo Beach Youth Waterfront Sports Center, 3000 Shoshonean Road. More information is available here.

Marina Del Rey: 4th of July Fireworks Show from 9 to 9:20 p.m.

Celebrate Independence Day with a 20-minute fireworks show over the water. The show is from 9 to 9:20 p.m. Holiday parking rates apply on July 4 and range from $11 to $20 at public lots throughout the Marina, Venice and Dockweiler. Check here for more details.

Redondo Beach: The King Harbor 4th of July Fireworks Show at 9 p.m.

The City of Redondo Beach hosts its annual fireworks show at the Redondo Beach Pier, set to begin at 9 p.m. Several road closures will be in place surrounding the pier until about 11:30 p.m. on July 4.

Avalon/ Catalina Island:

Fourth of July celebrations take place on land on water throughout the day from 1 to 9:30 p.m. Activities include a 1 p.m. Golf Cart Parade, followed by a 3:30 dinghy parade on the water. The Wrigley Stage has live music from 3 to 9 p.m. with a fireworks show over Avalon Bay scheduled at approximately 9 p.m. More information available here.

Pomona Fairplex: "Fairplex presents KABOOM!" from 4 to 9:15 p.m.

KABOOM!" is a July 4th celebration with monster trucks, tuff trucks, motocross, food, music – and fireworks in the Inland Valley. Tickets are available, and prices range from $14 to $42. Event details are available here.

Claremont: 4th of July Festival & Parade / Concert & Fireworks Show from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Claremont's biggest event is turning 75, and celebrations kick off in the morning with a pancake breakfast and continue through the day with a parade and concluding with the grand finale fireworks show at 9 p.m. Check here for more details.

Orange County

Anaheim: Fourth of July Celebration from 7 a.m.to 9 p.m.

Events take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Peralta Canyon Park and Canyon High School. Activities include a morning run, and a dog show. The afternoon continues with a parade, entertainment, and food -- with the grand finale fireworks show at 9 p.m. More Info available here.

Huntington Beach: Fireworks over the ocean at 9 p.m.

Seating on the Huntington Beach pier opens at 7:30 p.m. and is available through the purchase of a general admission ticket. No alcohol is permitted and coolers and bags are subject to inspection. Find more information here.

Irivine: Fourth of July Celebration at the Great Park from 4 to 10 p.m.

The inaugural event features a community parade, live entertainment, hands-on activities and a nighttime high-tech drone show choreographed to music at 8:45 p.m. A fireworks show takes place at 9:45 p.m. Food and drinks can be purchased at food trucks and local food booths throughout the day, as well as at The Layover. Admission and parking are free. Check here for more details.

Mission Viejo: 2025 July 4th Street Faire & Fireworks Spectacular from noon to 9 p.m.

The annual Street Faire and Fireworks Spectacular takes place on Olympiad between Marguerite and Melinda, starting with main stage entertainment. Activities include rides, game booths, vendor booths and food trucks. The fireworks display kicks off at 9 p.m. A complimentary shuttle service will run from 1 to 8:00 p.m., with stops located around Lake Mission Viejo. For more info, check here.

Tustin: Fourth of July Celebration from 5 to 9 p.m.

The City of Tustin is celebrating July 4th with the community at Tustin High School Stadium. There will be live music, food trucks and a 9 p.m. fireworks show, with proceeds from a $10 parking fee going to the Tustin High Dance Team. Check here for more information.

Santa Ana: Fourth of July celebration at Centennial Park from 5 to 9 p.m.

The City of Santa Ana is celebrating the 4th of July with its annual event at Centennial Park. Activities include live music, food vendors, inflatables and a fireworks show at 8:45 p.m. On-site parking is free, but limited. More info available here.

Fullerton: July 4th Celebration in downtown Fullerton Plaza from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fullerton's 4th of July celebration begins with a 9 a.m. to noon car show and picks up again at 5 p.m. for live entertainment through the evening until a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Food and beverages are also available for purchase throughout the plaza area. Check here for more info.

La Habra: Fourth of July Celebration at La Bonita Park from 4 to 9 p.m.

The City of La Habra's annual 4th of July Celebration takes place at La Bonita Park with gates opening at 4 p.m. Live music starts at 6 p.m. and other event highlights include food and retail vendors, "Kidchella", a WWII Texan Aircraft Flyover, and a 9 p.m. fireworks display. Ticket prices range from $8 (kids) to $10 (13 and up). For more information, check here.

Ventura County

Simi Valley: Star Spangled Firework Show at Santa Susana Community Park from 3 to 8 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of Simi Valley is hosting Simi Valley's Star Spangled Rock & Country Jam & Fireworks Extravaganza! The event features a free FunZone for kids, vendors, alcoholic beverages, food, and live music. For more info check here.

Camarillo: Fireworks at Camarillo Premium Outlets at 9 p.m.

The city of Camarillo is hosting a free fireworks show at the Camarillo Premium Outlets parking lots on July 4 starting at 9:00 p.m. The event is open to the public and is best viewed from the outlet parking lots and surrounding areas. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early as spaces are first-come, first-served and cannot be reserved. Details available here.

Ventura: Fourth of July Fireworks Show & Family Picnic at Ventura College from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Ventura Fireworks Show & Family Picnic spreads across several acres at the Ventura College Athletic Fields and includes live music, food trucks, a kids' fun zone, and a 9 p.m. fireworks show. Gates open at 5 pm. And ticket sales end at 8:45 p.m. Tickets available for purchase here.

Oxnard: Fireworks by the Sea at the Channel Islands Harbor from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A 10:30 a.m. family parade kicks off the day's festivities, with an expanded Farmers Market featuring food, local crafts, fresh produce. The day's activities conclude with a 9 p.m. fireworks show on the harbor's waterfront. More details can be found here.

Inland Empire

Yucaipa: Fourth of July Firework Show from 6 to 9 p.m.

The 4th of July Firework Show takes place at Yucaipa High School and includes free games and activities, retail vendors, and a 9 p.m. fireworks show. Gates open at 6 p.m., parking is $15, paid on-site, and is card only. More information can be found here.

Victorville: Fourth of July Freedom Festival from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

The San Bernardino County Fair Freedom Festival takes place on festival grounds, at 14800 7th Street, with gates opening at 5 p.m. There will be food, drinks, music, and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Admission is free. More details available here.

Upland: The 2025 Light Up the Night Fireworks Spectacular from 5 to 10 p.m.

Light Up The Night Fireworks Spectacular takes place at Cable Airport and includes live music, food, a beer garden, a Kids Zone, retail shopping, a glow dance party, and a grand finale synchronized fireworks show at 9 p.m. Tickets are available here.



Moreno Valley: Fourth of July Parade & Funfest from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The 2025 Fourth of July Celebration begins in the morning with a parade from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Frederick Street and Alessandro Boulevard. Activities continue at the city of Moreno Valley's Civic Center Amphitheater with gates opening at 3 p.m. There's a Kids Zone, live bands, and a 9 p.m. fireworks show. Entry is $4 per person, but it could be cut off if the venue reaches maximum capacity. More information is available here.

Temecula: Fourth of July Fireworks & Family Fun from 2 to 10 p.m.

Family fun and fireworks take place at the Ronald Regan Sports Park, with festivities starting at 2 p.m. There will be

food, live entertainment, and plenty of activities for children before a fireworks show at 9 p.m. More details here.

Corona: Fourth of July Independence Day Celebration from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Corona's traditional "Main Street U.S.A Parade" begins at 9 a.m. at Ontario and Main streets, featuring law enforcement units, fire engines, marching bands, and more. Starting at 5 p.m., Santana Park will celebrate with music, food, a kids' inflatable obstacle course, and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Check here for more info.

Fireworks shows are scheduled at the following locations with an approximate 9 p.m. start:

Banning: Nicolet Middle School, 101 E. Nicolet St.;

Beaumont: Town Center, Sixth and Eighth streets;

Indio: Empire Polo Grounds, 81-800 51st Ave.;

Lake Elsinore: Lakepoint Park, 420 Lakeshore Drive;

Palm Desert: Civic Center Park, Fred Waring Drive and San Pablo Avenue;

Palm Springs: Sunrise Park, 1901 E. Baristo Road;

Palm Springs Stadium: 1901 Baristo Road;

Rancho Mirage: Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive;

Riverside: La Sierra Park, 5215 La Sierra Ave.;

Riverside: Mount Rubidoux, Mount Rubidoux Drive and Ninth Street; and

Temecula: Pechanga Resort Casino, 45000 Pechanga Parkway.



