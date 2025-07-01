Huntington Park postpones Fourth of July celebration amid increased immigration operations

Fear and frustration over immigration raids across Southern California are leading to the cancellation or delay of Independence Day celebrations in several cities across the region.

Security video shows federal agents blasting through the front door of a house in Huntington Park. Customs and Border Protection says that last Friday, it was looking for a man wanted for obstructing federal agents.

On a different occasion, home security footage of several federal agents with guns drawn wearing tactical and military-style gear inside another Huntington Park home. At the time, agents said they were looking for a man they claimed was in the country illegally.

"This is not okay. What's happening in our communities is shameful," said Huntington Park Mayor Arturo Flores. "There is no honor here whatsoever."

Seeing federal agents conducting immigration raids across the city for weeks now is why Flores says the city has to put a stop to community events for at least the next month.

"Public safety comes first and foremost before anything. So, when that comes into question, it's an easy decision to make, "he said. "We're going to take every step and measure to protect our community."

Flores' decision means that a Fourth of July celebration at Salt Lake Park has been postponed indefinitely.

"It's sad on one point because we want all the beautiful things this world has to offer, but we have to deal with what's going on right now, and that is our safety," said Nyssa Thies, a Huntington Park neighbor.

Huntington Park is not alone; events have been canceled or delayed in Bell Gardens, Cudahy, Boyle Heights, El Sereno, Lincoln Heights, Whittier and downtown Los Angeles.

"All communities that have Latinos are suffering a lot," said Jacqueline Lacayo, a Huntington Park neighbor. "I think everyone should come together to support them."

In Huntington Park, they actually postponed their event indefinitely because if they canceled it outright, they could lose thousands of dollars because of the deposit for their drone show.

There will also be a stop to "Movies in the park" outside of City Hall, for at least part of the summer. It's an event that usually draws out hundreds of neighbors, but the last one only had four families, the mayor says.

"To see four families show up and one of them pose the question, are we safe here. It really put in perspective the reality that's being lived," Flores said. "You have to understand, our community – even the ones that are U.S. citizens, U.S.-born – they're also in fear."

Lacayo says this is a time when the country should be celebrating its independence, not fearful of federal agents raiding homes or driving down their streets in armored vehicles.

"It's Fourth of July, the home of the free... where is it?" Lacayo said.

