All lanes of southbound 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights closed after big rig versus motorcycle crash

All lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights are closed after a big rig versus motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning.

The closure extends past the 10 Freeway. CBS LA Anchor Kalyna Astrinos suggests drivers use the 110 Freeway, 101 Freeway and Cesar Chavez Avenue as alternate routes.

It is unclear how the crash occurred or when the freeway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.