Several lanes of southbound 405 Freeway in Orange County closed after deadly crash

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC.
Chelsea Hylton

Several lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway in Orange County are closed on Friday morning after a deadly crash.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for the freeway at MacArthur. Only the left lane is currently open and traffic is starting to slow down at Bristol Street.

CBS LA has also issued a Next Traffic Alert warning drivers about the impact on their morning commute.

Details about the deadly crash are not immediately known. 

