Several lanes of southbound 405 Freeway in Orange County closed after deadly crash
Several lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway in Orange County are closed on Friday morning after a deadly crash.
The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for the freeway at MacArthur. Only the left lane is currently open and traffic is starting to slow down at Bristol Street.
CBS LA has also issued a Next Traffic Alert warning drivers about the impact on their morning commute.
Details about the deadly crash are not immediately known.