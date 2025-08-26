Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting outside South Los Angeles strip mall

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

1 dead, 4 wounded after South Los Angeles shooting near strip mall
1 dead, 4 wounded after South Los Angeles shooting near strip mall 01:15

One person was killed and four others were wounded during a shooting outside of a South Los Angeles strip mall on Tuesday afternoon. 

It happened near S. Figueroa Street and Manchester Avenue at around 2:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Upon arrival, officers found five people suffering from gunshot wounds. All five were taken to nearby hospitals, where one died shortly after arrival, police said. There was no information available on the identities of any of the victims. 

Investigators say that three suspects, all men in their 20s, fled from the area in an unknown direction inside of a white Honda Civic. 

No further information was provided as the preliminary investigation continued. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the shooting, where the parking lot in front of several businesses was closed by police. One of the businesses appeared to have suffered a shattered window during the incident. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue