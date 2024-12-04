South Los Angeles shooting call to police turns out to be a truck ramming another car

Police search for South LA suspect who rammed his truck into another car, injuring the driver

Residents in a South Los Angeles neighborhood reported gunshots to police early Wednesday morning, but when officers arrived they found a woman injured inside a car after it was rammed by truck, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Security video from a home near Bandera Street and E. 92nd Street captures what all the noise heard by neighbors was – a truck ramming a white sedan, which then crashed into parked cars, as booming crash noise and car alarms blare in the background.

Police responded around 4:40 a.m. to the area on Bandera Street for a reported shooting, but learned it was an incident between two drivers. A man driving the black truck started ramming the other car with a woman inside several times, causing it to damage two other parked cars, according to the LAPD.

The man driving the truck fled on foot and police are looking for him.

The woman, who lives in the area, was injured and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the LAPD. It is not known if the victim and suspect know each other, and police do not have any suspect information at this time.