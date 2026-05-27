Watch CBS News
Local News

South Los Angeles search warrant operation reveals large stash of fireworks, police say

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A large quantity of fireworks was discovered at a home as police executed an unrelated search warrant at a South Los Angeles home, according to police.

In a news conference on Wednesday, LAPD Deputy Chief Marc Reina said a "very large quantity" of fireworks was discovered as officers were investigating a home on the 100 block of East 85th Street after a report for a domestic violence incident involving a firearm.

"Every room was filled with boxes and boxes of fireworks," he said.

At least three box trucks were filled with fireworks as the LAPD took away the evidence, and a fourth was on its way around noon, according to Reina. He wasn't sure if a fifth would be needed. 

The fireworks were encased in their original packaging, making them easy and safe to transport. They were consumer grade, not commercial, meaning they're legal in some jurisdictions but not in the city of Los Angeles, according to Reina.

"I have not seen this amount [of fireworks]," Reina said. "This is a large amount."

Evacuations were ordered in the adjacent area to the home, although Reina said they'd be lifted sometime before 1 p.m.

The suspect accused of the domestic violence act was arrested, Reina said. He's yet to be identified publicly.

Additional occupants of the home were detained, although it's unclear what, if any, charges they could face.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue