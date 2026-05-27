South Los Angeles search warrant operation reveals large stash of fireworks, police say

A large quantity of fireworks was discovered at a home as police executed an unrelated search warrant at a South Los Angeles home, according to police.

In a news conference on Wednesday, LAPD Deputy Chief Marc Reina said a "very large quantity" of fireworks was discovered as officers were investigating a home on the 100 block of East 85th Street after a report for a domestic violence incident involving a firearm.

"Every room was filled with boxes and boxes of fireworks," he said.

At least three box trucks were filled with fireworks as the LAPD took away the evidence, and a fourth was on its way around noon, according to Reina. He wasn't sure if a fifth would be needed.

The fireworks were encased in their original packaging, making them easy and safe to transport. They were consumer grade, not commercial, meaning they're legal in some jurisdictions but not in the city of Los Angeles, according to Reina.

"I have not seen this amount [of fireworks]," Reina said. "This is a large amount."

Evacuations were ordered in the adjacent area to the home, although Reina said they'd be lifted sometime before 1 p.m.

The suspect accused of the domestic violence act was arrested, Reina said. He's yet to be identified publicly.

Additional occupants of the home were detained, although it's unclear what, if any, charges they could face.

No additional details were immediately made available.