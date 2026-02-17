Police searching for hit-and-run driver after South LA crash kills pedestrian

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed a 50-year-old pedestrian who was crossing the street in South Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of S. Western Avenue and W. 82nd Street in the Manchester Square neighborhood at around 9:30 p.m. after learning of a crash in the area, according to a news release from the department.

The vehicle that LAPD detectives believe is connected to the deadly hit-and-run in South Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. Los Angeles Police Department

Upon arrival, they found the victim, identified as Los Angeles man Javier Tamayo, suffering from fatal injuries sustained in the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Detectives believe that Tamayo was struck by a tan GMC SUV that has LED lights on the side running boards. The vehicle was last seen driving east on 81st Street from Western Avenue, police said.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered to anyone who provides information that leads detectives to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver, per the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Surveillance camera footage was shared by detectives as they worked to identify the driver. It can be found on LAPD's YouTube page.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LAPD's South Traffic Division detectives at (323) 421-2577.