Man fatally shot after argument near South Los Angeles food stand, police say

A man in his 20s was fatally shot after an argument outside of a South Los Angeles food stand early Sunday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened near the food truck, which was stopped near Slauson Avenue and Holmes Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department officers told CBS LA.

Officers said that their investigation revealed that the victim, who has not yet been identified, walked over to the suspect's vehicle, a white Toyota Prius, where he got into a verbal altercation with an occupant. Police then said that someone inside the car opened fire, striking and killing the man.

The suspect then fled from the area in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

LAPD detectives are working to determine if the incident was gang-related. They did not have any details available on the gunman who allegedly opened fire.