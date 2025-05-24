Watch CBS News
2 dead, search for suspects underway after shooting South Los Angeles

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Two people were killed and another person was injured during a shooting in South Los Angeles on Saturday, police said. 

It happened a little before 6:30 p.m. near Florence Avenue and Dalton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers arrived to the scene and found both victims, neither of which has been identified, dead at the scene.

A third person was also reportedly injured in the incident, but it's unclear if their injuries were shooting-related, police said. They were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

There was no motive provided for the shooting, and police were seen searching a large perimeter in the neighborhood where it happened. 

Investigators did not provide details on a suspect.

