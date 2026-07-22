Driver dies after shooting and crash in South Los Angeles

An investigation is underway in South Los Angeles, where a driver is dead after they were shot and then crashed late Wednesday.

It happened at around 7:40 p.m. near 66th Street and Holmes Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log for the crash, which caused one of the vehicles involved to collide with a home in the area.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics who were also called to the scene said they arrived to find multiple occupants trapped after a two-car crash. They said at least one person was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

At around 8:45 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives told CBS LA that one person died in the incident, and that they were found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They said it's still unclear if the victim, only described as a male, was killed in the shooting or the crash.

No further information was provided as the preliminary investigation got underway.