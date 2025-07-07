Watch CBS News
South Los Angeles businesses vandalized, looted after street takeover

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

KCAL News

Authorities say multiple businesses in a South Los Angeles strip mall were looted and vandalized after a street takeover was reported in the early hours of Monday morning.

The L.A. Police Department confirmed that a street takeover occurred at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of West Adams Boulevard and Western Avenue. 

Video posted to The Citizen App showed several drivers performing burnouts, donuts and other stunts at the intersection, holding up traffic for others.

Several businesses at a nearby strip mall sustained damage like broken windows. At least one business was burglarized, according to police.

No arrests were made as of Monday morning. It's not clear if any suspects were identified.

