South Los Angeles businesses vandalized, looted after street takeover

Authorities say multiple businesses in a South Los Angeles strip mall were looted and vandalized after a street takeover was reported in the early hours of Monday morning.

The L.A. Police Department confirmed that a street takeover occurred at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of West Adams Boulevard and Western Avenue.

Video posted to The Citizen App showed several drivers performing burnouts, donuts and other stunts at the intersection, holding up traffic for others.

Several businesses at a nearby strip mall sustained damage like broken windows. At least one business was burglarized, according to police.

No arrests were made as of Monday morning. It's not clear if any suspects were identified.