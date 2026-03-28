PETA offers $5k reward for info as cat shootings continue in South LA

As Los Angeles County activists continue their search for the suspect or suspects who have shot multiple alley cats in South Los Angeles with a BB gun, PETA has offered a $5,000 reward in hopes of bringing the crimes to a stop.

In early March, a volunteer with Friends of Normie told CBS LA that dozens of cats had been shot and that it appeared to be happening almost weekly in the area near W. 94th Street and Vermont Avenue, where activists say that dozens of cats have been dumped in the area.

They shared the story of Albert the cat, who was shot in the spine with a BB gun and had a bullet lodged in his spine. At that point, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals began working with the adoption group to care for Albert, who cannot have the bullet removed for risk of paralysis. They believe that he will likely have to be on pain medication for the rest of his life and that he will always have a limp after the shooting.

"The attacks come amid a growing animal abuse epidemic in the area and chronic inaction from local authorities," said a statement from PETA.

An X-ray of the bullet lodged in Albert the cat's back after he was shot with a BB gun in South Los Angeles in early March. PETA

While it's unclear if an official law enforcement investigation is underway, PETA hopes that the reward money can help provide information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

"It's past time that local animal control do their jobs and investigate these shootings before more cats end up injured or dead," said a statement from PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. "PETA urges everyone to always keep their cats indoors, report abuse and neglect when they see it, and never walk away from an animal who is in danger or distress."

PETA officials also shared information on their "Here Kitty, Kitty" campaign, which urges cat owners to keep their pets indoors due to the risk posed by the public. The campaign features actor Jaeden Martell, who is known for "It" and "St. Vincent," playing multiple "sinister" characters who use various objects like gasoline, a golf club, a shotgun and poison, accompanied by a warning that "outdoor cats don't go missing by themselves."

Anyone who knows more about the incidents was urged to contact Friends of Normie at hello@friendsofnormie.org.