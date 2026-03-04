Cats shot with BB guns rescued by South Los Angeles volunteers

A group of volunteers in South Los Angeles is raising the alarm about someone shooting alley cats with a BB gun.

The alleys are along South LA's 94th Street in the Westmont neighborhood. The volunteers from Friends of Normie said dozens of cats have been dumped in the alley, and it's become a hot spot for animal abuse.

"We find this all over," volunteer Amanda Preston said. "There are cats shot with BB guns, really, every week at this point in this city."

Neighbors said Albert the cat is the latest victim of animal abuse, with a video of him limping moments after volunteers from Friends of Normie found him.

"On Saturday morning, we had seen Albert the cat walking completely fine, very happy, waiting for his food," Preston said. "Sunday morning, we showed up, and this poor cat was limping."

They rushed him to the vet for X-rays.

"We found out he had been shot with a BB gun," Preston said. "The BB had lodged right in between the C-2 and C-4 of his spine, and really, a horrible area that affects walking, his pain, his quality of life."

Albert is now in foster care with a volunteer who had been feeding him, but he's still dealing with complications.

"According to the X-ray, it can't be surgically removed," the volunteer said. "I'm really hoping it can heal on its own, but they did say he's going to have chronic pain for the rest of his life."

Albert is one of dozens of animals that volunteers said are being subjected to neglect and abuse in the alleys along 94th Street.

"They hide in these construction areas," Preston said. "They hide in these safe places where, during the day, people can't see them."

Friends of Normie said they are racing to save the rest of the cats before more are hurt.

"They suffer a lot out here, with no food, no water, no care from any human," Preston said. "The last thing these animals need is to be target practice on a weekend."

Friends of Normie said there are an estimated 1 million stray and feral cats in LA. They added that fosters are desperately needed to keep the cats safe and off the streets.