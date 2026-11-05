7-year-old boy killed, father severely injured in South Los Angeles hit-and-run crash

Los Angeles police are seeking help in locating a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed a 7-year-old boy and severely injured his father in South LA on Wednesday.

In a news release, the Los Angeles Police Department said the crash happened at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, near the intersection of Figueroa Street and 77th Street.

Police say the victims were struck by a first vehicle after the "child ran into the roadway." They were then struck by a second car, only described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan, that fled the scene.

The driver of the first car remained to cooperate with police, the LAPD's release said.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the boy succumbed to injuries sustained in the collisions. The father, only identified as a 39-year-old Los Angeles man, suffered severe injuries.

Police said a standing reward of up to $50,000 was offered to anyone with information leading to the driver's identification, arrest and conviction through Los Angeles' Administrative Code Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact LAPD South Traffic Division Detective Nily at 323-421-2577.