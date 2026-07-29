Suspect hospitalized after LAPD shooting underneath 10 Freeway in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Department officers shot a man underneath a 10 Freeway overpass in South LA on Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly swung a metal bat and people and cars in the area.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, but LAPD officials said that it happened on Normandie Avenue under the freeway, where officers were called for an assault with a deadly weapon incident.

At some point after making contact with the suspect, who hasn't been publicly identified, LAPD officers opened fire.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition after he was struck by gunfire, police said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Aerial footage also showed an LAPD presence and police tape at the Shell gas station up the street, near Venice Boulevard, from where the shooting happened. It's unclear how the scene is connected.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.