Watch CBS News
Local News

South LA tow truck driver found not guilty of stealing immigration agent's car during arrest

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A jury on Friday found a 33-year-old tow truck driver from South Los Angeles not guilty of stealing a federal agent's SUV during an immigration arrest in August. 

The Department of Justice charged Bobby Nunez, 33, with theft of government property for the incident, which carried a possible sentence of 10 years in federal prison. After a four-day trial, the jury deliberated for more than three hours and declared Nunez not guilty. 

Prosecutors argued that Nunez allegedly "interfered" with federal officers while they arrested a Colombian woman, whom they claimed entered the country illegally. 

screenshot-2025-09-02-134422.png
According to the indictment, Nunez used his own Dodge tow truck to tow a government vehicle that had been placed to block the woman's car to prevent her from escaping during an immigrant enforcement operation. Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli's Office

While they were arresting the woman, immigration agents parked their two vehicles at the exit of an apartment complex's parking garage. The Justice Department said both vehicles had their emergency lights on. 

Agents threatened to arrest Nunez after he and another man approached the woman's car during the incident. While agents were handling the other man, Nunez got into his Dodge truck and towed one of the government vehicles away, according to the Justice Department. 

Prosecutors said federal agents left a gun and keys inside the SUV. The Justice Department accused Nunez of illegally towing the vehicle. Agents arrested him about two weeks after the incident. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue