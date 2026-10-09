South LA smoke shop employee shot dead after allegedly confronting 2 suspects

An investigation is underway after a shootout at a South Los Angeles smoke shop left a store employee dead on Thursday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies arrived at South Central Cloud 7, at 2008 Nadeau Street, for an assault with a deadly weapon, gunshot victim call.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded and declared the victim dead at the scene.

A witness told investigators that two armed men entered the business and exchanged gunfire with an employee. The witness, also an employee, fled to the back of the building while the co-worker confronted the suspects.

Both suspects fled the scene after the exchange of gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.