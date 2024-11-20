South LA middle school locked down after student found carrying firearm

A South Los Angeles middle school was placed on lockdown for part of the school day after a student was found with a firearm on campus on Wednesday.

According to Thomas Alva Edison Middle School officials, the incident began at around 11:10 a.m., when school administrators and Los Angeles School police detained a student after he was found carrying an unloaded firearm and live ammunition.

The lockdown lasted for about a half hour, according to EMS Principal Salvador Velasco. The student's parents were notified of the incident, but no further information was provided on possible punishment.

LA School Police will provide extra patrol for the campus through the remainder of the week "out of an abundance of caution," said a letter sent to the parents of EMS students.

"We take our students' and our campus's safety and security very seriously," the letter said. "This is an opportunity for parents and guardians to discuss with their children the importance of using good judgment and avoiding dangerous activities."

No further information was provided.