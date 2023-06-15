South LA man fights for his life after getting struck by hit-and-run driver

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for help finding the driver that left a man in critical condition after blowing through a red light.

The alleged hit-and-run crash happened on June 10, at around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Central and Vernon Avenue. The 40-year-old man was in walking in a crosswalk when a dark-colored car sped through a red light while turning right onto Vernon Avenue. The suspect crashed into the victim, launching him into the air. The man landed on his head.

The driver sped away as the victim laid on the road. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department rushed the man to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for severe injuries.

He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit and remains in critical condition.

Police said the suspect's car likely has damage on the front of the car and windshield.

Anyone with information related to this collision is urged to contact LAPD at (213) 833-3713. Tips can also be sent to the detective leading the case at 31480@LAPD.Online.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or their website.

People who submit information that leads to the resolution of this hit-and-run collision can receive a reward of up to $50,000.