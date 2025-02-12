South LA restaurant named number one on Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2025 list

A casual-style Mexican restaurant in South Los Angeles has been given the top spot on Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list for 2025.

Holbox, located inside the Historic South Central L.A.'s Mercado La Paloma, is the leader of this list. Ten LA restaurants made Yelp's list.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 23: Blood Clams (spanish: Pata de Mula) Baja California blood clams on the half shell, morita sauce, lime & red onion from Holbox on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Mariah Tauger

Its name is from the Mayan-named island off Mexico's northern Yucatán Peninsula. The Mexican seafood restaurant focuses on fresh local ingredients that create vibrant flavors paired with unpretentious presentation, its website said.

Holbox offers expansive menus including hot and cold dishes that can be ordered a la carte. Some of the dishes Yelp mentioned in its list include ceviches, agua chiles, mesquite-grilled octopus and applewood-smoked fish heads.

"The 'amazing' coastal fare has received multiple other honors, including a Michelin star and James Beard Award finalist nod for Chef Gilberto," the Yelp list said.

The restaurant opened in 2017 and quickly gained recognition earning Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2019, 2021, and 2022. It has also been previously named the Los Angeles Times Restaurant of the Year 2023 and ranked number five on the 2023 LA Times 101 Best Restaurant list.

"100% worth the hype! In case you've been under a rock and haven't tried this amazing Mexican seafood counter, go now. Everything from the scallops and ceviche to the octopus and tacos will just blow your mind. Love seeing a local fast-casual place being recognized for the absolute gem it is," Yelp Elite Tiffany T. wrote.

Following the devastating wildfires that decimated communities in LA, Holbox provided meals to victims and first responders.

"We donated a portion of our proceeds from the menu to World Central Kitchen, who have been instrumental in relief efforts across LA, which resulted in a $10K donation," a Holbox spokesperson said.

Southern California restaurants on Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2025:

Holbox - Los Angeles, CA

Shlap Muan Wings - Long Beach, CA

Berry Brand - Tustin, CA

West Coast Cheesesteaks - Glendora, CA

Sunbliss Café - Anaheim, CA

Tai He Ju - El Monte, CA

Lord Empanada - Monrovia, CA

Cardelli's Italian Market Deli and Catering - Riverside, CA

North Shore Plate Lunch - Norco, CA

Daddy Ji - Claremont, CA

La Copine - Yucca Valley, CA

Heritage Barbecue - San Juan Capistrano, CA

Use this link to see Yelp's full list.