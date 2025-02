Yelp releases Top 100 Places to Eat list including locations in Los Angeles Yelp released its Top 100 Places to Eat list, which includes several locations across Los Angeles. Claiming the top spot is Holbox, located in the Historic South Central LA Mercado la Paloma. The Mexican seafood restaurant focuses on fresh local ingredients and memorable flavors. Margaret Palanca, Yelp senior community director for East Los Angeles, said her favorite dish is their ceviche de atun.