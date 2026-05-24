Los Angeles County firefighters battling large blaze at South Gate commercial building

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling a large fire that broke out at a commercial building in South Gate on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze was reported just after 2:10 p.m. in the 11800 block of Industrial Avenue at a 75-foot by 75-foot commercial building, LACoFD firefighters told CBS LA.

Crews said that the fire was designated as a Second Alarm as the flames continued to rip through the property.

A large, black plume of smoke extending above a fire burning at a South Gate auto service yard on Sunday May, 24, 2026. CBS LA

Aerial footage showed a massive plume of black smoke rising above the property. Large flames had engulfed what appeared to be salvaged automotive parts. Firefighters were seen using extended ladders to douse the flames from above.

The property, which appeared to be SSSJJ Auto Service, was closely surrounded by other business and dozens of homes. It's unclear if any other structures had sustained damage in the fire.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation and its unclear if any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.