South Gate police investigate possible DUI crash that left multiple cars damaged

By
Chelsea Hylton




/ CBS LA

The South Gate Police Department is investigating a possible DUI crash that left multiple cars damaged late Wednesday night.

Police said they received calls around 11:40 p.m. about a crash near Tweedy and Standford Avenue.

The preliminary investigation shows that two cars crashed into each other and then crashed into several other parked cars. One of the parked cars caught on fire and another was thrown into a nearby business.

The crash caused a lot of debris to be scattered onto the roadway.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. No injuries were reported. 

