South Coast AQMD: Hyperion plant violating public nuisance rules over ongoing waste sewage smell

Ongoing odors of waste sewage emanating from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Playa del Rey has prompted six notices of violation in just one month from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The South Coast AQMD says they have received more than 360 public complaints of waste sewage smells coming from the plant since June. After inspectors traced the odors back to the facility, South Coast AQMD issued the notices of violation on June 22, July 7, July 9, July 17, July 19, and July 20 for violating the agency's public nuisance rules.

PLAYA DEL REY, CA - JULY 27: The Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant caused a 17-million-gallon sewage spill that closed area beaches this month on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Playa Del Rey, CA.(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The plant, at 12000 Vista Del Mar, is the same facility that discharged approximately 17 million gallons of raw sewage into the ocean after a blockage in a filter system flooded the plant last summer.

The Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant has been the focus of a South Coast AQMD investigation since then, with inspectors responding to more than 3,000 complaints from the surrounding community, and 46 notices of violations issued. Most were issued for violating public nuisance rules, but one was issued for violating a rule about visible emissions, and another was for permit condition violations. A petition has been filed before the air quality agency's board on Feb. 16 for an order of abatement that would force Hyperion to comply with air quality rules and permit conditions relating to its flare equipment.

South Coast AQMD says they are prepared to take further actions to address the notice of violations issued in June and July.