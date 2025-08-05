Soulja Boy will not face charges after Los Angeles weapons arrest, prosecutors say

Rapper Soulja Boy will not be charged following his arrest in Los Angeles over the weekend, prosecutors have confirmed.

In a statement to CBS News Los Angeles, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said the case was declined due to insufficient evidence.

The rapper, whose legal name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of possession of a firearm while being a felon. The arrest took place after a traffic stop at about 2:35 a.m. in the Melrose neighborhood of L.A.

Way, who was a passenger in the vehicle, will now walk free after the incident. It's not yet clear why the traffic stop occurred.

The 35-year-old rose to stardom after finding success with the hit song "Crank That (Soulja Boy)," in 2007. The track and attached music video spawned a massively popular dance trend.